Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 56,316 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,316 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 520.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 147.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 600.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of MYGN opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.93. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

