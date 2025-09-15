Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,995 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. $NNI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,341,000 after purchasing an additional 187,813 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at $4,429,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 13,657.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 209.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Nelnet news, Director Thomas Edward Henning sold 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $656,463.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,044.46. This represents a 31.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,000,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 510 shares in the company, valued at $60,817.50. The trade was a 98.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,125 shares of company stock worth $6,056,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI opened at $123.27 on Monday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.15 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a quick ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 29.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

