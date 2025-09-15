Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 69,328 Shares of Flushing Financial Corporation $FFIC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Flushing Financial stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. Flushing Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.The company had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -73.95%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

