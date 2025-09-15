Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 91,812 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,812 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,738.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 725,695 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 35.1% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 740,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 192,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 33.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 121.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 77,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $104,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,916.88. The trade was a 28.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $858.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.02). Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

