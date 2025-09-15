Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 94,254 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at $12,999,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $602,202.52. Following the sale, the director owned 94,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,233.04. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $569,196.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 209,096 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,490.16. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,037 shares of company stock worth $5,185,368. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $46.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Barrett Business Services Profile



Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

