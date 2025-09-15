Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 98,946 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,946 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Ellington Financial worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 243.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,824.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 99.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 46.78 and a quick ratio of 46.78.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,140.0%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

