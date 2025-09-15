Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Down 10% – Here’s Why

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 2,143,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,273,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98.

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

