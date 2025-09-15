Head-To-Head Contrast: Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) & Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) and Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and Babcock International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52% Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $581.60 million 0.50 $25.97 million $0.85 16.74 Babcock International Group $6.16 billion 1.29 $315.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mayville Engineering and Babcock International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Babcock International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering.

Risk & Volatility

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock International Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mayville Engineering and Babcock International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 0 3 1 3.25 Babcock International Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.24%. Given Mayville Engineering’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than Babcock International Group.

Summary

Mayville Engineering beats Babcock International Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment. The company also offers naval architecture, engineering, and project management services; submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation; critical vehicle fleet management, and equipment support and training services for military and civil customers; and designs, assesses, manufactures, installs, maintains, and decommissions vehicles for police, fire and ambulance, civil service, military, and other security-focused organizations. In addition, it provides plain line track renewal services; and engineering services for track projects, signaling, telecommunications, and on-track plants. Further, the company offers critical engineering services to defense and civil customers, including pilot training, equipment support, and airbase management, as well as operates aviation fleets that provide delivering emergency services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.