Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 847,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,633 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 594,600.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 1.6%

HLX stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $917.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.65. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.92%.The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

