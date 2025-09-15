Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,616 ($21.91) and last traded at GBX 1,625.53 ($22.04), with a volume of 501941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,632 ($22.13).

Several analysts have issued reports on HIK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,627.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 971.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,861.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,960.49.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laura Balan Balan purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £63,735. Also, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,756 per share, with a total value of £3,512,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

