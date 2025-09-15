Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 47,800 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hongli Group Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ HLP opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Hongli Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

About Hongli Group

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

