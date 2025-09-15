Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 47,800 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hongli Group Trading Up 0.7%
NASDAQ HLP opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Hongli Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.96.
About Hongli Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hongli Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- Stock Average Calculator
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.