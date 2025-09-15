Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

