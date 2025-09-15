Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $8.23 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

