Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Stock Holdings Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after buying an additional 3,989,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after buying an additional 1,849,030 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,137.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,307,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Melius lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

