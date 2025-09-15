Inspire Investing LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Anterix Inc. $ATEX

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $21.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $394.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 495.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ATEX

Anterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.