Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in City Holding Company $CHCO

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in City were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 69.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Insider Activity

In other City news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,269.22. This trade represents a 26.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,949.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 305 shares of company stock worth $38,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of City stock opened at $126.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.42. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.57. City Holding Company has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $137.28.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. City had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

