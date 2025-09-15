Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 402.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 439.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 155.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cognex by 105.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth $38,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $386,190. This trade represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $44.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $45.23.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Melius upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

