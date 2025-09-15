Inspire Investing LLC Sells 316 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 32.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 16.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 102.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $130,151.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,790.30. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $2,380,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,023.60. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,058 shares of company stock worth $2,946,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.5%

BCO stock opened at $115.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

