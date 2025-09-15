Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.93. FB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $58.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

