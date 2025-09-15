Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Short Interest Down 64.0% in August

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,400 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.0%

SPGP opened at $112.84 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

