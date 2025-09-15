Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 129.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 37.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 3.3%

IRDM stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

