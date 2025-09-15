iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,215,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,372,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,004,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.