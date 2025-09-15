iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 63.7% in August

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the August 15th total of 140,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 591,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 591,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.58.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

