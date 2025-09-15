J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 323.57 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 323 ($4.38), with a volume of 38159082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.20 ($4.17).

SBRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 to GBX 305 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3,156.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 298.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.85.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 578,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284, for a total transaction of £1,642,940. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

