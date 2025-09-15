Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $22.40 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,790,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $311,157,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,164,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,999,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,868,648,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Apple by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.02. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

