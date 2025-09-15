Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.