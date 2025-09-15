Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $640,259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $18,936,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 4,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,724,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 411,691 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,823 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $284,650.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,112.92. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 173,456 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $2,992,116.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,397 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,598.25. This represents a 45.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,439,630 shares of company stock valued at $28,826,505. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $14.00 on Monday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $20.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.51.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

