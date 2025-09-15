JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,382 ($18.74) and last traded at GBX 1,374 ($18.63), with a volume of 632693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93).

JTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,208.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 952.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 900.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,081.08 and a beta of 0.68.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

