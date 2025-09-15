JTC (LON:JTC) Trading 12.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). 3,510,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).

Several brokerages have issued reports on JTC. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 952.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 900.22.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

