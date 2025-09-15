JTC (LON:JTC) Trading 12.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). 3,510,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,208.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 952.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 900.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

