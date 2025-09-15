JTC (LON:JTC) Trading 12.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shot up 12.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). 3,510,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JTC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,208.33.

Get JTC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JTC

JTC Stock Performance

About JTC

The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 952.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 900.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

(Get Free Report)

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.