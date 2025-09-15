JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 12.7% – What’s Next?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,376 ($18.66) and last traded at GBX 1,322.66 ($17.93). 3,510,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.92).

A number of research firms recently commented on JTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,208.33.

The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 952.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 900.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

