Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Amdocs by 382.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 42.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DOX opened at $85.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.Amdocs’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

