Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,080 NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NetApp by 39.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in NetApp by 55.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $321,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $13,483,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $2,050,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

NetApp stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $918,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,160,004.40. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,315. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

