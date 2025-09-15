Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,937 Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,618,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,372,000 after buying an additional 184,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,293,000 after buying an additional 50,436 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,576,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,563,000 after purchasing an additional 325,241 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,348,000 after purchasing an additional 457,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,318,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,936,000 after purchasing an additional 298,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $35.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.03. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%.Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

