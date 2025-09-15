Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,757,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,765,000 after acquiring an additional 201,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $108.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

