Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 583 Gartner, Inc. $IT

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,433,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,596,000 after acquiring an additional 164,810 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Gartner by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,015,000 after acquiring an additional 189,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gartner by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 211,842 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,751,000 after acquiring an additional 932,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 2.6%

IT stock opened at $247.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.