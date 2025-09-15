Kera Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Kera Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 74.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $64,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

NYSE:CPT opened at $109.50 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

