Kera Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Kera Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $55.17 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

