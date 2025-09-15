Kera Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Kera Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,177,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,417,000 after purchasing an additional 354,714 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 14.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,328,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,101,000 after buying an additional 298,470 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,726,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,439,000 after buying an additional 111,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 267.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,224,000 after buying an additional 992,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $164.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,129.83. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,935.48. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.3%

OSK opened at $136.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. Oshkosh Corporation has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

