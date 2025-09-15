Kera Capital Partners Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

