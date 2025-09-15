Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $222,000 in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 118.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $191,433.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares in the company, valued at $15,468,935.04. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.78.

Twilio stock opened at $102.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.88. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.21 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

