Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $232,000 in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

