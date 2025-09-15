Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $233,000 in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after buying an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after buying an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 76.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,467,000 after buying an additional 2,103,838 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $13,287,437.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,364,534.20. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,398,455 shares of company stock valued at $183,338,025 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $136.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.