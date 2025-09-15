Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $240,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $116.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $109.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.