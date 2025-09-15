Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $245,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,581.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

