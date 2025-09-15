Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $268,000 in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 36.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,964,000 after purchasing an additional 691,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,532,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 241,403 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,027,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 434,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 865,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Wall Street Zen raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of MAN stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 1.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

