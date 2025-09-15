Kera Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $166.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $192.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.95.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $177.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.890-9.030 EPS. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.95%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.