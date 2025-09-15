Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 416.7% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $49.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

