Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. $HUM

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humana Inc. during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,036 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 639.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $276.36 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $325.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Humana last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

